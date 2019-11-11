Korea's exports down 20.8 pct in first 10 days of November
SEJONG, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 20.8 percent in the first 10 days of November mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors and ships, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$11.9 billion in the November 1-10 period, compared with $15 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
By product, exports of semiconductors and ships fell 33.3 percent and 64.4 percent, respectively. Outbound shipments of petroleum products and passenger cars also declined 27.1 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively, according to the data.
South Korea imported goods worth $12.3 billion in the 10-day period, down 21.5 percent from a year earlier.
