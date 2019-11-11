Seoul stocks open tad lower despite U.S. gains
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower on Monday despite gains on Wall Street as investors continued to gauge the development of U.S.-China trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 7.45 points, or 0.35 percent, to reach 2,129.78 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday (local time), U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average adding 0.02 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index increasing 0.48 percent.
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were seeing mixed trade.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 0.38 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.11 percent. Meanwhile, No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor was unchanged.
The local currency was trading at 1,159.1 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.6 won from the previous session's close.
