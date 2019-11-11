Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Nov. 11
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- President Moon Jae-in's weekly meeting with senior Cheong Wa Dae aides
-- Prosecution's launch of a special investigation team on 2014 Sewol ferry sinking
-- N. Korea's criticism of S. Korea, U.S. over defense cost talks
Economy & Finance
-- Finance Minister's press meeting on economic conditions and policies
-- S. Korea's exports in the first 10 days of October
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
-
3
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
4
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
5
KOSPI forecast to hit 2,200 mark by year-end
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
S. Korea nat'l football coach looking to help inconsolable Son Heung-min after injury-causing foul
-
4
Korean Series runners-up Heroes name new manager
-
5
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
1
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
4
(LEAD) BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
5
(LEAD) Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive