S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea was to launch a new frigate on Monday featuring advanced sonar and power systems to boost anti-submarine capabilities in coastal operations, the Navy said.
The launch ceremony for the 2,800-ton FGG-II Seoul will take place later in the day at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.'s shipyard in the southeastern port city of Ulsan, according to the Navy.
It is the third frigate being built under the project to secure a second batch of such vessels to replace the Navy's aging frigates and patrol combat corvettes.
The 122-meter-long ship is equipped with guided missiles and guns and can carry a helicopter for marine operations, the Navy said.
The latest version, in particular, boasts of advanced anti-submarine patrol and combat capabilities, as it employs an advanced sonar system as well as a hybrid propulsion system that reduces the level of noise the vessel makes underwater, it added.
It will be delivered to the military in early 2021 after additional preparations are completed, and several more vessels of this class will be built by the early 2020s, according to the Navy.
