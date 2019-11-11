KEPCO to sell electricity to Guam for 25 years
SEJONG, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Monday that it has signed a deal with the Guam Power Authority to sell electricity to the U.S. Pacific territory for 25 years after building a power plant.
Under a deal, Hyundai Engineering Co. will begin the construction of a 200-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Guam in August 2020, and its commercial operation is set for October 2022, KEPCO said.
KEPCO and its wholly owned subsidiary, Korea East West Power Co., have a 60 percent stake and a 40 percent stake, respectively, in their special purpose company set up for the project.
The two companies will share US$2.06 billion in income from selling electricity over the next 25 years, KEPCO said.
Under a contract, KEPCO and Korea East West Power will operate the power plant for 25 years before transferring it to the Guam Power Authority.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
-
3
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
4
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
5
KOSPI forecast to hit 2,200 mark by year-end
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
Korean Series runners-up Heroes name new manager
-
4
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
BTS' Jungkook under police probe for causing car accident
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
(LEAD) Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive