The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:03 November 11, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.31 1.30
2-M 1.39 1.38
3-M 1.47 1.46
6-M 1.51 1.51
12-M 1.58 1.57
(END)
Issue Keywords
