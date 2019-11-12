The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:01 November 12, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.32 1.31
2-M 1.39 1.39
3-M 1.47 1.47
6-M 1.52 1.51
12-M 1.59 1.58
(END)
