Seoul stocks extend losses late Monday morning

All Headlines 11:30 November 11, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning amid renewed worries about the U.S.-China trade talks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 15.02 points, or 0.7 percent, to reach 2,122.21 as of 11:20 a.m.

Large-cap shares were mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.82 percent. No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.82 percent.

In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 0.51 percent, and the country's top portal operator Naver gained 0.92 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,160.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.

