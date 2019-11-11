Seoul stocks extend losses late Monday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday morning amid renewed worries about the U.S.-China trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 15.02 points, or 0.7 percent, to reach 2,122.21 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large-cap shares were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.82 percent. No. 1 carmaker Hyundai Motor dropped 0.82 percent.
In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics was up 0.51 percent, and the country's top portal operator Naver gained 0.92 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.3 won from the previous session's close.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
S. Korea football coach trying to maintain same quality of play at home, on road
-
3
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
4
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
5
KOSPI forecast to hit 2,200 mark by year-end
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
Korean Series runners-up Heroes name new manager
-
4
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
BTS' Jungkook under police probe for causing car accident
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
(LEAD) Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive