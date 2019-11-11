Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is not considering postponing the termination of the soon-to-expire military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan, the defense ministry said Monday.
The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) between South Korea and Japan is to expire on Nov. 23, following Seoul's decision in August to end it after Japan announced export curbs on Seoul, citing security concerns.
----------------
Ministry says N. Koreans deported based on close interagency consultations
SEOUL -- The unification ministry said Monday that government agencies consulted closely with each other before deciding to expel two North Korean fishermen accused of killing 16 fellow crew members, denying a media report that the decision was made solely by the presidential office.
A local daily newspaper earlier reported that the presidential National Security Office made the deportation decision last week as relevant government agencies such as the unification ministry handling inter-Korean affairs and the National Intelligence Service were hesitant to provide their opinions in the process.
----------------
Human rights groups criticize Seoul over deportation of N. Korean suspects
SEOUL -- Human rights groups on Monday lashed out at South Korea over its recent deportation of two North Koreans accused of killing 16 fellow crew members of a fishing boat, calling the move a "shameful decision" that was made after just days of investigation.
On Thursday, the two in their 20s were sent back to the North through the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, five days after they were captured near the eastern sea border.
----------------
N.K. propaganda outlets criticize U.S., S. Korea over defense cost-sharing talks
SEOUL -- North Korean propaganda outlets denounced the United States and South Korea on Monday over their ongoing defense cost-sharing negotiations, calling Washington a robber bent on extorting too much and accusing Seoul of trying to do anything to satisfy what its ally wants.
Washington and Seoul are in talks over how much Seoul should pay next year and beyond for the stationing of the 28,500-strong U.S. troops here. There have been reports that the U.S. wants a five-fold hike in Seoul's contribution.
----------------
Prosecution to launch special unit for probe into 2014 Sewol ferry sinking
SEOUL -- South Korea's prosecution will launch a special unit on Monday to investigate the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking, one of the country's worst maritime disasters, which killed more than 300.
The team will be tasked with determining the exact cause and probing any mishandling of the former conservative government's rescue operations, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO).
----------------
S. Korea's EV exports double this year
SEOUL -- South Korean exports of electric vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in the first 10 months of this year on brisk demand from advanced markets, data showed Monday.
The country's overseas shipments of EVs were valued at US$2.57 billion in the January-October period, up a whopping 103.3 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the industry ministry and the Korea International Trade Association.
----------------
KEPCO to sell electricity to Guam for 25 years
SEJONG -- South Korea's state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Monday that it has signed a deal with the Guam Power Authority to sell electricity to the U.S. Pacific territory for 25 years after building a power plant.
Under a deal, Hyundai Engineering Co. will begin the construction of a 200-megawatt combined cycle power plant in Guam in August 2020, and its commercial operation is set for October 2022, KEPCO said.
----------------
S. Korea fall to Mexico in quarterfinals at FIFA U-17 World Cup
SEOUL -- South Korea's surprising run at the FIFA U-17 World Cup has ended after the second knockout match.
South Korea lost to Mexico 1-0 in the quarterfinals at Estadio Kleber Andrade in Vitoria on Sunday (local time), on a goal by Ali Avila in the 77th minute.
(END)
