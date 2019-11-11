Defense ministry strongly recommends against soldiers' e-cigarette use
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The defense ministry said Monday it has advised soldiers to stop using flavored e-cigarettes at barracks amid growing concerns about health risks linked to vaping.
The measure is in line with the government's strong advice last month against those products, warning that they could cause serious lung illness or death.
"For the health of service personnel, we last month issued guidelines (to the three branches of service) that strongly urge them not to use e-cigarettes," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing.
The guidelines call for banning bringing e-cigarettes into the barracks and using them until suspected connections between serious lung diseases and the products are clarified, another ministry official noted.
E-cigarettes had been viewed as a healthier option for smokers, but a growing number of countries around the world have moved to impose tougher regulations amid their suspected health risks. The United States has so far reported 33 deaths and more than 1,400 cases of sickness from a respiratory illness associated with vaping.
In South Korea, a suspected case of vaping-related respiratory illness was reported earlier this month. The patient had smoked combustible cigarettes before recently switching to e-cigarettes, according to health officials.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
4
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
5
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
(LEAD) Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive