Global economy likely to sharply slow down this year: KIEP
SEJONG, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run economic think tank forecast Monday that global economic growth could slow to 2.9 percent this year due mainly to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.
The latest estimate represents a sharp decline from 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) forecast that the world economy could rebound next year by expanding 3.2 percent as growth in most emerging countries could perk up amid a slowdown in major economies.
The think tank forecast that the U.S. economy could grow 2.3 percent this year before slowing to 2 percent in 2020, compared with 2.9 percent in 2018.
The institute also estimated the Chinese economy could expand 6.2 percent this year before slowing to 6 percent in 2020, down from 6.6 percent in 2018.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
4
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
5
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
(LEAD) Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive