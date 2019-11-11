Gangwon governor sends letter to Pence calling for prompt resumption of Mt. Kumgang tours
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The governor of South Korea's border province of Gangwon said Monday he has sent a letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to ask for U.S. support for efforts to restart inter-Korean tourism.
Gov. Choi Moon-soon of Gangwon Province said the letter was delivered to the White House during his recent trip to Washington aimed at enlisting U.S. cooperation in resuming a long-suspended tour program at Mount Kumgang on the North's east coast.
"We have sent a letter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, explaining that the Mount Kumgang project could be a breakthrough for ... the current impasse in inter-Korean relations and North Korea-U.S. relations," Choi said during a press conference in Seoul.
In the letter, the governor also asked Pence to review possible trips by South Koreans to the North's Wonsan tourist area, now under development, if a full-fledged resumption of Mount Kumgang tourism is unlikely in the near future.
Choi said the province has suffered an accumulated economic loss of 380 billion won (US$327 million) due to the suspension of the Mount Kumgang tour program.
"For Gangwon citizens, the Mount Kumgang tour program is more a matter of livelihood than an issue of international politics," the governor said.
Launched in 1998, the tour program was regarded as a symbol of inter-Korean reconciliation until it was halted in 2008 after a South Korean traveler was fatally shot by a North Korean soldier.
Seoul has sought its resumption in the hope that the cross-border project could reduce tensions and contribute to the denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington. But little progress has been made in the face of sanctions banning economic projects involving North Korea.
Last month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered the removal of all "unpleasant-looking" facilities built by the South at the mountain resort and the construction of its own international tourist zone in an apparent threat to end the joint tour project.
The North has offered to discuss the issue in writing, but Seoul has said that all pending issues in inter-Korean relations should be resolved through dialogue and consultations.
The provincial officials are also trying to talk with the North to send a group of tourists to the mountain resort, but the North has not responded to the offer yet.
