(Premier12) Mexico defeats Chinese Taipei in 1st Super Round game
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Mexico shut out Chinese Taipei 2-0 to open the second round of an Olympic baseball qualifying competition in Japan on Monday.
Roman Solis hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for Mexico, who later got a sacrifice fly from Esteban Quiroz in the first game of the Super Round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.
Mexican starter Arturo Reyes tossed five shutout innings, giving up just two singles, and five relievers after him held Chinese Taipei to one hit the rest of the game.
The top six teams from the group stage -- the best two from each of the three groups -- advanced to the Super Round. South Korea, the United States, Australia and Japan are other countries in the Super Round.
The Premier12 is also the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Asia/Oceania and the Americas, with only the best teams from each of these regions advancing to the Summer Games.
And Chinese Taipei's loss pushed South Korea closer to a spot in the Olympics. With Japan already qualified for the Olympics as the host nation, South Korea must finish ahead of Chinese Taipei and Australia in the final standings at the Premier12 to make it to Tokyo 2020.
Group play results against other Super Round contestants were carried over to this stage. For instance, South Korea beat Australia 5-0 in Group C last Wednesday. South Korea entered the Super Round with one win in the bag, while Australia came in with one loss.
Chinese Taipei also entered the Super Round with one loss, having fallen to Japan in Group B, and it fell to 0-2 after Monday's game.
South Korea will begin its Super Round at 7 p.m. Monday against the United States at Tokyo Dome, and will then face Chinese Taipei at ZOZO Marine Stadium at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
BTS' Jungkook under police probe for causing car accident
-
4
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
5
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
(LEAD) Halfway into Moon's presidency, Cheong Wa Dae vows patient peace drive