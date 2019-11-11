Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Parasite' biggest commercial success among foreign films in North America this year

All Headlines 15:46 November 11, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Cannes-winning Korean film "Parasite" has garnered more than US$11 million in revenue in North America, becoming the most commercially successful foreign language title of this year so far, industry data showed Monday.

The film's revenue from the one-month period since its North American release on Oct. 11 till Sunday came to $11.28 million, according to the data by the U.S. box office and the American magazine Variety.

This marks the most revenue garnered by a foreign-language title in North America in 2019 and the most commercially successful Korean movie released there so far.

The previous top foreign-language title in North America this year was Spanish-language film "No Manches Frida 2," which amassed $9.27 million.

As the Korean movie gained popularity, the number of American theater screens allotted for the title increased to 603 over the weekend, from 461 a week earlier.

The solid performance in the region is bringing the film one step closer to its possibly winning the Oscar award for best international feature film.

The metaphor-heavy flick revolves around two economically polarized families, zeroing in on a violent encounter of the families through a dark comedy-thriller genre

It won the top prize, the Palme d'Or, at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

This promotional poster for "Parasite" was provided by CJ Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!