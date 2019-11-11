CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net profit down 86 pct. to 17.1 bln won
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net income of 17.1 billion won (US$ 14.6 million), down 85.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 272.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 265.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 18.5 percent to 5.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 5.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
4
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
5
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry