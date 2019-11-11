(LEAD) CJ Cheiljedang Q3 net dips 86 pct on swine fever-related losses
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES with more info throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp., South Korea's leading food manufacturer, said Monday that its net profit plunged 86 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier, mainly due to losses stemming from businesses affected by African swine fever (ASF).
Net income came to 17.1 billion won (US$14.6 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, down from 120.7 billion won a year earlier, the affiliate of South Korean food and entertainment conglomerate CJ said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating profit, meanwhile, was up 2.8 percent on-year to 272.7 billion won and sales grew 18.5 percent on-year to 5.86 trillion won over the period.
CJ Cheiljedang cited increased costs caused due to the slaughtering of pigs in Vietnam and Indonesia following to the spread of ASF that has devastated much of Asia.
Shares of CJ Cheiljedang were down 2.66 percent to 238,000 won on the Seoul bourse. Its earnings report was released after the market closed.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
4
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
5
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry