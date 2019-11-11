KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 619,000 DN 4,000
ORION Holdings 17,400 0
KISWire 22,000 UP 50
LotteFood 448,000 DN 9,500
NEXENTIRE 9,550 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 94,000 DN 1,500
KCC 230,500 DN 7,000
Hanwha 24,550 DN 300
DB HiTek 17,050 DN 700
CJ 89,800 DN 1,200
JWPHARMA 30,600 UP 50
LGInt 15,700 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 6,040 DN 160
HyundaiEng&Const 44,600 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 236,000 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,650 UP 400
Kogas 40,650 DN 300
SBC 16,550 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 28,100 DN 200
TONGYANG 1,475 UP 15
Daesang 22,300 0
SKNetworks 5,920 DN 50
SamsungElec 51,600 DN 500
NHIS 12,550 DN 100
SK Discovery 23,500 DN 50
LS 49,750 DN 950
GC Corp 122,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 32,000 DN 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,300 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,000 DN 3,500
KPIC 121,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,450 DN 90
SKC 47,150 UP 1,100
AK Holdings 33,800 DN 550
LOTTE 36,800 DN 250
GS Retail 40,700 UP 1,050
Ottogi 581,000 UP 3,000
IlyangPharm 22,300 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,500 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 43,350 DN 500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
4
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
5
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry