KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HITEJINRO 29,600 UP 300
Yuhan 218,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 20,700 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 0
DOOSAN 76,100 DN 400
DaelimInd 92,500 DN 800
AmoreG 83,200 DN 900
HyundaiMtr 123,500 DN 500
HankookShellOil 334,000 DN 1,000
BukwangPharm 15,250 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,550 UP 350
TaekwangInd 1,095,000 DN 4,000
SsangyongCement 5,820 UP 20
KAL 26,400 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,390 DN 120
LG Corp. 71,800 DN 600
SsangyongMtr 2,400 UP 15
BoryungPharm 15,050 UP 250
L&L 13,500 DN 100
NamyangDairy 475,000 DN 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,000 DN 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,500 DN 450
Shinsegae 254,000 0
Nongshim 246,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 38,300 DN 400
Hyosung 81,300 UP 400
Binggrae 57,100 UP 500
GCH Corp 21,000 UP 50
LotteChilsung 134,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,250 DN 150
POSCO 223,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 97,500 UP 3,600
SAMSUNG SDS 197,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,100 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,180 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 55,200 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 DN50
KiaMtr 42,950 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 87,200 DN 1,800
SK hynix 81,300 DN 1,000
