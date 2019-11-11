Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 November 11, 2019

DaeduckElec 10,300 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 4,420 DN 65
HtlShilla 82,200 DN 700
Hanmi Science 41,200 DN 650
SamsungElecMech 109,500 DN 6,500
Hanssem 63,200 DN 500
KSOE 118,000 DN 2,500
Hanwha Chem 16,800 DN 450
OCI 64,600 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,950 DN 1,050
KorZinc 432,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,080 DN 190
SYC 49,600 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 42,600 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 34,050 UP 150
S-Oil 99,300 DN 1,200
LG Innotek 119,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,100 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 74,900 DN 1,500
Mobis 241,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,250 DN 450
HDC HOLDINGS 11,550 DN 300
S-1 96,300 UP 300
Hanchem 91,600 UP 500
DWS 31,550 DN 550
UNID 46,400 DN 400
KEPCO 27,300 UP 300
SamsungSecu 34,750 DN 150
SKTelecom 242,500 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 46,250 UP 400
HyundaiElev 76,100 DN 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,200 DN 250
Hanon Systems 11,450 DN 100
SK 270,000 UP 1,500
DAEKYO 6,220 0
GKL 21,450 DN 250
Handsome 32,750 UP 1,250
WJ COWAY 92,000 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 134,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)

