KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,250 0
KorElecTerm 44,100 DN 2,400
NamhaeChem 8,700 DN 120
DONGSUH 17,600 0
BGF 5,910 DN 30
SamsungEng 19,000 0
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 DN 500
PanOcean 4,480 DN 115
SAMSUNG CARD 37,300 UP 2,300
CheilWorldwide 24,650 DN 150
KT 27,150 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208500 DN500
LG Uplus 14,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,600 UP 500
KT&G 99,800 UP 400
DHICO 5,830 DN 70
LG Display 14,300 DN 200
Kangwonland 31,000 UP 550
NAVER 163,000 DN 500
Kakao 154,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 522,000 DN 7,000
DSME 29,000 DN 250
DSINFRA 5,740 0
DWEC 4,705 DN 95
Donga ST 100,500 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,000 0
CJ CheilJedang 238,000 DN 6,500
DongwonF&B 215,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,700 UP 100
LGH&H 1,216,000 DN 37,000
LGCHEM 317,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 20,250 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,500 DN 1,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,550 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,350 DN 550
LGELECTRONICS 69,300 DN 100
Celltrion 186,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 22,400 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,400 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
-
3
U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
-
4
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
5
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
1
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
2
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
3
(4th LD) Moon requests ASEAN's support for Korea peace process in Bangkok summit
-
4
(News Focus) Moon revs up ASEAN diplomacy, breaks ice with Abe
-
5
Trump cited shared goal of denuclearizing Korea in letter to Moon
-
1
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
2
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
BIGBANG members set to return to show biz amid ongoing scandal
-
4
Nonproliferation conference ends without meeting between U.S., N.K. envoys
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry