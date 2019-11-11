KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,200 DN 1,100
LOTTE Himart 31,600 DN 300
GS 50,200 DN 600
CJ CGV 34,850 DN 1,000
HYUNDAILIVART 14,050 DN 350
LIG Nex1 32,800 DN 1,000
FILA KOREA 59,500 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 152,500 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,900 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,415 0
AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 DN 3,500
LF 20,150 DN 50
FOOSUNG 7,680 DN 200
JW HOLDINGS 6,560 UP 10
SK Innovation 161,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 22,350 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 43,000 DN 300
Hansae 19,100 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 59,500 DN 300
Youngone Corp 35,100 UP 250
KOLON IND 50,800 UP 1,100
HanmiPharm 318,500 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 7,180 DN 50
emart 127,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY341 00 DN1250
KOLMAR KOREA 46,700 DN 650
CUCKOO 100,500 DN 3,000
COSMAX 80,300 DN 1,900
MANDO 35,850 DN 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,500 UP 9,500
INNOCEAN 66,200 UP 400
Doosan Bobcat 32,550 DN 300
Netmarble 91,100 DN 2,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S345500 DN3000
ORION 108,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 182,000 0
SKCHEM 53,400 UP 900
HDC-OP 30,450 DN 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,750 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 DN 100
