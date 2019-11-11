Cellist-turned-conductor Chang Han-na says cello is her first love
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- Cellist-turned-conductor Chang Han-na said Monday that she is still in love with the cello, the instrument that led her to the classical music scene, and will come back as a cellist in the future.
"There is a very narrow repertoire for the cello. As a cellist, I used to play a limited range of pieces again and again," Chang said in a press conference in Seoul. "It's as if I was looking into a microscope, but I wanted to use the microscope."
Chang was regarded as a music prodigy in South Korea after winning the first prize at the world-renowned Rostropovich International Cello Competition in 1994 at the age of 11. She gained international fame for having a number of collaborations with famous orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic.
More than 10 years ago, the repertoire-hungry cellist tried to shift her focus to conducting.
"I wanted to see a wider, broader world of music when I was about to go to college," she said. "So I bought musical scores of symphonies written by Gustav Mahler and Ludwig Beethoven."
As she dove more deeply into symphonic music and orchestral harmonies, the collaboration between instrumentalists and conductor appealed to Chang.
"An orchestra is an instrumental ensemble that works as a bigger musical instrument," she said. "I try to follow the composers' intention to express the infinite possibilities in a symphony."
Since she made her professional debut as a conductor in 2007 in South Korea, she has smoothly built her conducting career at the Philharmonia Orchestra in London and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic.
Two years ago, the 35-year old became the first female conductor to be named the chief maestro of the 110-year old Trondheim Orchestra of Norway.
With the Norwegian orchestra, Chang visited South Korea for the first time in five years for a tour of four cities including Seoul and Busan. The first concert is scheduled for Wednesday at Seoul Arts Center, southern Seoul, with South Korean pianist Lim Dong-hyek collaborating.
But Chang said she has not yet ended her career as a cellist.
"The cello is my first love in music and made it possible for me to have a second career as a conductor," she said. "I can't do two things at the same time. But some day in the future, I will play the cello again."
brk@yna.co.kr
