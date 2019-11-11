(Premier12) S. Korean manager feels team is peaking at right time
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is riding a three-game winning streak into the second stage at the ongoing Olympic baseball qualifying tournament.
And the team's manager feels the best is yet to come.
"I think we've been getting better with each passing game," Kim Kyung-moon told reporters at Tokyo Dome on Monday before South Korea's first Super Round game against the United States at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12.
"And I feel we should continue to get better. The United States is a strong team, but we're going to go out there and battle," Kim added.
The Super Round features six countries -- the top two nations from each of the three groups from the first round. South Korea won Group C with a perfect 3-0 record, and the United States finished second in Group A at 2-1.
At the Premier 12, these two teams are also trying to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Only the best team from the Americas and the top team from Asia/Oceania will make it to the Olympics. South Korea will have to finish higher than Chinese Taipei and Australia -- Japan is already in the Olympics as the host country -- and the U.S. will have to rank ahead of Mexico in the final standings.
"I am trying not to put any more pressure on my players," Kim said. "They already know the importance of the first game."
South Korea was the inaugural Premier12 champion in 2015 as well as the last Olympic baseball champion from 2008.
South Korea scored 15 runs in the group stage without the benefit of a home run. Kim said, "I have a feeling we'll hit a home run pretty soon."
The U.S. launched 10 home runs in its three group stage games, though manager Scott Brosius said that was likely due to playing in a hitter-friendly stadium in Mexico.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
