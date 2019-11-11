LG Q3 net income down 26 pct. to 341 bln won
All Headlines 17:40 November 11, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- LG Corp. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 340.9 billion won (US$ 292.1 million), down 26 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 355.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, down from an operating income of 486.2 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 11.8 percent to 1.67 trillion won over the cited period.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
