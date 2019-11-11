(Premier12) S. Korean starter Yang Hyeon-jong walks tightrope in win vs. U.S.
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean starter Yang Hyeon-jong had the term "scattering hits" down to an artform in an Olympic baseball qualifying game in Japan on Monday.
Yang gave up 10 hits but just one run in 5 2/3 innings against the United States in the Super Round at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12, as South Korea took the game 5-1 at Tokyo Dome.
Yang struck out seven and walked two. In two starts in the tournament so far, Yang has held his opponents to one run in 11 2/3 frames.
Yang got into trouble from the get-go on Monday, loading the bases with one out on a sequence of double-walk-single.
Yang dug deep and fanned the next two batters, first Jake Cronenworth with a changeup and then Brent Rooker with a fastball. The left-hander threw 28 pitches in the first alone.
South Korean designated hitter Kim Jae-hwan spotted Yang a 3-0 lead with a three-run homer in the bottom first,
The U.S. hitters again created traffic in the second inning, with back-to-back two-out singles by C.J. Chatham and Jo Adell. On Adell's single, a throwing error by shortstop Kim Ha-seong let the runners move to second and third for Alec Bohm, who grounded out to Kim to strand the runners.
Yang had his first three-up, three-down inning in the third. After a walk and a single with one out in the fourth, Yang induced a 4-6-3 double play ball off Chatham's bat to kepp the Americans off the board.
More trouble brewed in the fifth for Yang, who gave up consecutive two-out singles to put men at the corners.
But Yang struck out Cronenworth for the third time in the game, freezing him with a 0-2 fastball.
After bending for five innings, Yang finally broke in the sixth, as Brent Rooker led off the frame with a solo home run to deep left field to cut the deficit to 3-1. Yang struck out the next two batters and looked poised to limit the damage to a run, before Chatham and Adell hit a single and a double.
That was it for Yang, and right-hander Lee Young-ha came on to strike out Alec Bohm to keep it a 3-1 game.
South Korea tacked on two runs in the bottom seventh, and three relievers after Yang made the lead stand with 3 1/3 shutout innings.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
