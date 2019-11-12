Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 12.

Korean-language dailies
-- Hong Kong protestor shot by police as clashes escalate (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Video shows Hong Kong protestor shot by police officer (Kookmin Daily)
-- Prosecution files additional charges against ex-justice minister's wife (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to survey education inequality among income brackets (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon vows unswayed push for peace, innovation, fairness in remaining presidency (Segye Times)
-- Moon vows to focus on innovation, fairness in 2nd half (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Beijing scientists make efforts to reduce fine dust (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to make education inequality index (Hankyoreh)
-- Hong Kong protestor shot by police as clashes escalate (Hankook Ilbo)
-- HDC consortium likely to be preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hong Kong stock market plunges after protestor shot by police (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon vows more in second half (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Prosecution kicks off probe into Sewol sinking (Korea Herald)
-- Moon vows to zero in on innovation, fairness in 2nd half (Korea Times)
