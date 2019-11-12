Today in Korean history
Nov. 13
1946 -- Forty-one people are killed and 67 others are injured in a train crash at Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul.
1970 -- Jeon Tae-il, 22, a garment worker at Seoul's Pyeonghwa Market, commits suicide by self-immolation in protest for better pay and working conditions. His death sparks protests by labor activists in South Korea, which was then ruled by authoritarian President Park Chung-hee.
1995 -- Jiang Zemin, then-president of the People's Republic of China, begins a five-day state visit to South Korea at the invitation of then-South Korean President Kim Young-sam.
2008 -- The Constitutional Court rules that a law levying heavier taxes on high-end homeowners is partly unconstitutional.
2015 -- A Seoul court orders a Japanese firm, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp., to compensate seven South Koreans for forcing them to do labor decades ago when Korea was under Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. It ruled the Japanese company has to pay 100 million won (US$89,317) to each plaintiff, citing the illegality of the mobilization.
2017 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in meets with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) forum in Manila, the Philippines. The two leaders reaffirm their efforts to quickly normalize the countries' ties soured by the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea.
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
5
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement