Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Nov. 12

November 12, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Popularity of terrestrial TV channels' drama series

-- 2nd Super Round game of Premier12

Economy & Finance

-- Preferred bidder to be picked for Asiana Airlines

-- Household debt tally for October
