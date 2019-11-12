Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Nov. 12
All Headlines 09:43 November 12, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Popularity of terrestrial TV channels' drama series
-- 2nd Super Round game of Premier12
Economy & Finance
-- Preferred bidder to be picked for Asiana Airlines
-- Household debt tally for October
(END)
