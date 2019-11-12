HDC consortium named preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by construction firm HDC Hyundai Development Co. has been named as the preferred bidder to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc., industry sources said Tuesday.
Logistics-centered Kumho Asiana Group has been aiming to sell a 31 percent stake in its flagship Asiana Airlines together with the airline's six affiliates, including budget carriers Air Busan and Air Seoul Inc., as part of its broad restructuring efforts to cut debts.
The Asiana stake is owned by Kumho Industrial Co., a construction unit of Kumho Asiana, which is the country's 28th-biggest conglomerate by assets.
Credit Suisse, the sole lead manager of the deal, has selected the HDC-Mirae Asset Daewoo consortium as the preferred bidder out of three consortia that submitted final bids on Thursday, people familiar with the deal told Yonhap News Agency.
The two others are the consortium set up between Aekyung Group and Stone Bridge Capital and the consortium between the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and BankerStreet private equity funds.
The 31 percent stake was valued at 400 billion won (US$343 million) at Monday's closing price of 5,830 won. But analysts have estimated the deal could fetch over 2 trillion won when the management premium and the value of new shares to be issued are taken into account.
HDC Hyundai Development and Aekyung, an airline-to-cosmetics conglomerate, reportedly presented the acquisition prices of about 2.4 trillion won (US$2.1 billion) and less than 2 trillion won, respectively, for the country's second-biggest airline after Korean Air Lines Co.
HDC Hyundai Development didn't provide its proposed bidding price.
The company expects the acquisition of Asiana Airlines would help it diversify its portfolio, which currently ranges from hotels and resorts to duty-free shops and construction businesses.
In the initial auction held in September, Aekyung, the HDC-Mirae consortium, KCGI and Stone Bridge Capital made it onto the shortlist. Last month, Aekyung and Stone Bridge formed a consortium, and KCGI joined hands with the BankerStreet private equity fund.
In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the state-run Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of assets and other means.
In the January-June period, the airline's net losses widened to 292 billion won from 43 billion won a year earlier due to the won's weakness against the dollar. A weak won not only drives up the value of dollar-denominated debts when converted into the local currency but also increases purchasing costs.
Asiana Airlines owed financial institutions a total of 2.7 trillion won as of the end of June, with 500 billion won of loans due to mature by the end of December.
Asiana Airlines is scheduled to release its January-September earnings results on Nov. 14.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
