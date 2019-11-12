(LEAD) HDC consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Asiana Airlines
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by construction firm HDC Hyundai Development Co. has been named as the preferred bidder to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc., Kumho Industrial Co. said Tuesday.
Parent Kumho Asiana Group put Asiana Airlines up for sale in April and has been aiming to sell a 31 percent stake in the airline unit this year, together with the carrier's six affiliates, including budget carriers Air Busan and Air Seoul Inc., as part of its broad restructuring efforts.
The Asiana stake is owned by Kumho Industrial, a construction unit of Kumho Asiana, an airline-to-petrochemical conglomerate.
"We have selected the HDC-Mirae Asset Daewoo consortium out of the three consortia that submitted final bids for the Asiana stake as it was analyzed as the most qualified buyer to put Asiana's business back on track and secure its mid and long-term competitiveness," Kumho Industrial said in a statement.
The proceeds from the stake sale will be mainly spent to pay debts and invest in new businesses, it said.
HDC Hyundai Development said the acquisition of Asiana Airlines would help it diversify its portfolio, which currently ranges from construction, hotels and resorts to duty-free shops businesses.
Two others are the consortium set up between airline-to-cosmetics conglomerate Aekyung Group and Stone Bridge Capital and the consortium between the Korea Corporate Governance Improvement (KCGI) and BankerStreet private equity funds.
The 31 percent stake was valued at 400 billion won (US$343 million) at Monday's closing price of 5,830 won. Analysts have estimated the deal could fetch over 2 trillion won when the management premium and the value of new shares to be issued are taken into account.
HDC Hyundai Development and Aekyung reportedly presented the acquisition prices of about 2.4 trillion won (US$2.1 billion) and less than 2 trillion won, respectively, for the country's second-biggest full-service carrier after Korean Air Lines Co.
The companies didn't provide their proposed bidding prices.
Shares in Asiana Airlines jumped 18 percent to 6,840 won, and HDC Hyundai Development gained 2.1 percent to 31,100 won as of 2:30 p.m. The broader KOSPI traded 0.3 percent higher.
In the initial auction held in September, Aekyung, the HDC-Mirae consortium, KCGI and Stone Bridge Capital made it onto the shortlist. Last month, Aekyung and Stone Bridge formed a consortium, and KCGI joined hands with the BankerStreet private equity fund.
Kumho Asiana put its loss-making airline unit up for sale to secure liquidity in April this year.
In 2018, Asiana Airlines and its main creditor, the state-run Korea Development Bank, signed a deal that required the carrier to secure liquidity through sales of assets and other means.
In the January-June period, the airline's net losses widened to 292 billion won from 43 billion won a year earlier due to the won's weakness against the dollar. A weak won not only drives up the value of dollar-denominated debts when converted into the local currency but also increases purchasing costs.
Asiana Airlines owed financial institutions a total of 2.7 trillion won as of the end of June, with 500 billion won of loans due to mature by the end of December.
Asiana Airlines is scheduled to release its January-September earnings results on Nov. 14.
