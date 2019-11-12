Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

November 12, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/05 Sunny 20

Incheon 14/07 Sunny 20

Suwon 15/04 Sunny 20

Cheongju 15/05 Sunny 20

Daejeon 16/05 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 13/03 Sunny 20

Gangneung 18/08 Sunny 20

Jeonju 17/06 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 18/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/13 Cloudy 20

Daegu 18/06 Cloudy 10

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

