Household debt growth accelerates in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Household debt growth in South Korea quickened its pace in October from a month earlier, with corporate loan growth also gaining speed, central bank data showed Tuesday.
In October, bank loans extended to local households rose 7.2 trillion won (US$6.2 billion) to 874.1 trillion won, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The reading marks a sharp increase from the 4.8 trillion won gain the month before.
The central bank partly attributed the increase to it being moving season, noting that household loans increased by an average of 7.3 trillion won in October in the 2017-18 period.
Home-backed loans gained a net 4.6 trillion won to 643.1 trillion won as of end-October while other household loans, including credit and other collateral-backed loans, increased by 2.5 trillion won to 229.8 trillion won.
The central bank trimmed its policy rate to a record low of 1.25 percent on Oct. 16.
The outstanding household loans gained 7.4 trillion won in August, one month after the central bank reduced the key rate to 1.5 percent in its first rate reduction in three years.
Also apparently helped by record low interest rates, the rise in loans extended by banks to local firms accelerated from 4.9 trillion won in September to 7.5 trillion won last month.
Loans extended to large companies increased only by 1.1 trillion won, while those extended to smaller firms jumped 6.3 trillion won to 715 trillion won.
The rise in bank deposits, on the other hand, slowed to 4.8 trillion won from 5.7 trillion won over the cited period, again an apparent outcome of dipping interest rates.
The money received by asset management companies, however, increased by 17.2 trillion won, marking a sharp turnaround from the 4 trillion won drop in September.
