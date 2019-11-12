Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo E&C signs partnership with Italy's Saipem to thrive in LNG plant market

All Headlines 09:50 November 12, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Tuesday it has signed a strategic partnership with Italy-based Saipem S.p.A., a leading engineering firm in the energy and infrastructure sectors, to seek better business opportunities in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant market.

Under the agreement signed last month, Daewoo E&C and Saipem will share their technologies and assets to win more orders in the onshore oil and gas sectors. Daewoo E&C said the partnership will especially boost its reputation and capability in the LNG plant construction market.

The two sides previously joined hands to build LNG production facilities in Nigeria. In September, a consortium including Daewoo E&C, Saipem and Japan's Chiyoda Corp. received a letter of intent from Nigerian officials for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) for the Nigeria LNG Train 7 project.

In this photo provided by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Nov. 12, 2019, officials from Daewoo E&C and Italian engineering firm Saipem S.p.A. pose for a group photo after signing a strategic partnership agreement in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo engineering #Saipem
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!