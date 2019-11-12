Foreigners net sell Korean stocks, bonds in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors curtailed their holdings of South Korean stocks last month while also reducing the amount of their money invested in local bonds for the first time in three months, central bank data showed Tuesday.
Overall foreign investment in local stocks and bonds dropped by a net US$590 million in the month, marking a turnaround from a net $330 million increase the month before, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreigners net sold $30 million worth of local stocks while also offloading a net $550 million worth of local bonds in the month.
The drop in stock investment marked a third consecutive month of net selling, but foreign investors' selling spree sharply weakened on hopes for a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, despite remaining concerns of an economic slowdown at home and abroad, according to the central bank.
South Korea's exports have dipped for 11 consecutive months since December, partly due to the trade dispute between the world's largest economies that are also the largest importers of South Korean products.
The drop in bond investment marked the first of its kind in three months following a net $1.43 billion spike in August and $1.07 billion increase the following month.
The central bank partly attributed the drop to a rise in bond rates, which it said may have triggered risk-avoiding behavior by offshore investors.
For the first 10 months of the year, foreign investment in local stocks and bonds gained $14.39 billion, with foreigners purchasing a net $3.77 billion worth of stocks and $10.61 billion worth of bonds.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
-
5
Gangwon governor sends letter to Pence calling for prompt resumption of Mt. Kumgang tours