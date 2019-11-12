Sweden says it has no N. Korean workers to repatriate: U.N. report
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Sweden has no North Korean nationals to repatriate home as of last month in compliance with a U.N. resolution that bans North Korean workers abroad, a report to the Security Council showed.
Under U.N. Security Council Resolution 2397, all member states are required to repatriate any North Koreans earning income in their jurisdiction by the end of this year.
As of Oct. 16, Swedish authorities have not issued any residence permits for work to North Koreans in the past five years, according to the implementation report submitted to the council late last month.
"As Sweden has no registered nationals of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea with valid work permits, there are no known cases of legal obligations for any such individuals to leave Sweden," the report said.
Up to eight North Koreans were registered as North Korean nationals in the European country last year, but Sweden said in the report that the actual number could be lower as those people could leave the country without notifying the authorities of their departure.
