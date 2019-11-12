GS Caltex joins oil majors to take stake in new Abu Dhabi crude exchange
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- GS Caltex Corp., South Korea's No. 2 refiner, said Tuesday it has joined major oil companies to take a stake in a new exchange in the United Arab Emirates that will trade the Middle Eastern nation's flagship crude grade.
GS Caltex was among the founding partners for Intercontinental Exchange Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD), which will list Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.'s flagship Murban crude grade, along with global energy giants like BP Plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and Total S.A.
IFAD, which plans to begin Murban futures trading next year, will adopt a new pricing system that will replace the current retroactive pricing, allowing buyers to hedge risks.
Last year, Murban crude accounted 17 percent of GS Caltex's total crude imports, or 47 million barrels, the largest of any type of crude bought by the company. The refiner's parent firm, GS Energy Corp., holds a 3 percent stake in a UAE oil field that produces Murban crude.
"Since a new sulfur content regulation on marine fuels is to go effect in 2020, we believe the demand for Murban crude, a type of light oil, is expected to rise," GS Caltex said in a statement. "We believe our participation will help us to secure the crude on a stable basis. It will also boost trading of Murban crude and transparency in pricing."
