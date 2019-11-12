KEB Hana emerges as No. 2 shareholder of Vietnamese bank
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- KEB Hana Bank, a major South Korean lender, said Tuesday it has become the second-largest shareholder of a Vietnamese bank after completing the purchase of a 15 percent stake in Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).
The deal marked the biggest stake acquisition in a foreign bank by a South Korean lender, KEB Hana Bank said in a statement.
In July, KEB Hana Bank signed the deal to buy 1.14 trillion won (US$875 million) worth of stocks to be floated later by the Vietnamese lender.
Kim Jung-tae, chairman of Hana Financial Group Inc., which has KEB Hana Bank under its wing, said the deal is expected to offer better financial services to both Vietnamese firms and Korean firms doing business in the Southeast Asian country.
BIDV, established in 1957, is a state-run lender controlled by the State Bank of Vietnam.
BIDV is Vietnam's No. 1 lender by assets, with a slew of affiliates, such as an insurance company and an asset manager, under its wing. Its assets stood at 66.3 trillion won last year, and the lender logged net profits of 381 billion won.
South Korean lenders have been racing to the Southeast Asian country whose economic performance has been stellar for years, with many South Korean companies venturing into the nation.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Moon assesses his latest meeting with Abe was 'meaningful'
-
5
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
-
5
Gangwon governor sends letter to Pence calling for prompt resumption of Mt. Kumgang tours