Seoul stocks up late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning although investors remained cautious over the development of U.S.-China trade talks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.08 points, or 0.19 percent, to reach 2,128.17 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday (local time) amid lingering U.S.-China trade concerns, while protests in Hong Kong escalated. The Dow Jones industrial average added 0.04 percent, but the Nasdaq slipped 0.13 percent.
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were also mixed, although tech stocks were strong.
Top cap Samsung Electronics gained 0.97 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix surged 1.35 percent.
The country's No. 1 automaker, Hyundai Motor, advanced 0.40 percent, and auto parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis jumped 0.83 percent.
However, pharmaceuticals were in negative terrain, with industry leader Celltrion losing 0.27 percent and Samsung BioLogics sliding 0.25 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,164.0 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.8 won from the previous session's close.
