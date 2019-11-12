(2nd LD) (Premier12) Mexico, United States prevail in Super Round
By Yoo Jee-ho
CHIBA, Japan, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Mexico defeated Australia 3-0 at an Olympic baseball qualifying event on Tuesday, while the United States squeezed past the host country Japan 4-3 to throw the tournament into further chaos.
Mexico enjoyed its second straight shutout victory in its second Super Round game at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Premier12 at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Tuesday, behind solo home runs by Jonathan Jones in the first and Matthew Clark in the fourth. Jones had another RBI with a double in the fourth.
The U.S. went up 2-0 through three innings, before the seesawing match ensued. Japan got one back in the bottom fourth, and the U.S. restored a two-run lead with a run in the top fifth. Japan cut it to 3-2 in the bottom sixth, and then the U.S. went up 4-2 with Jo Adell's solo shot in the top seventh. Hideto Asamura's single in the bottom eighth brought Japan to within 4-3, but the U.S. held on for the narrow win, as Brandon Dickson struck out two in the perfect ninth inning for the save.
The Premier12 is also the qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Asia/Oceania and the Americas. From the Super Round, only the top teams from those two regions will lock down their Olympic berths.
In the Super Round, South Korea must finish higher than Australia and Chinese Taipei to qualify for Tokyo 2020, with Japan, another Asian entrant in the Super Round, already in the Olympics as the host country.
Head-to-head records in the group play between Super Round-bound teams were carried over to this stage. For instance, South Korea and Australia opened the Super Round with one win and one loss already in the bag, respectively, because of South Korea's 5-0 win over Australia in Group C last Wednesday.
Australia has now lost two straight games in the Super Round and sits at 0-3 overall to fall further out of Olympic contention.
South Korea had a chance to move closer to the Olympic spot but lost to Chinese Taipei 7-0 Tuesday night at ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.
Mexico, with two straight wins in the Super Round to move to 3-0 overall, has an inside track on the U.S. for the lone American spot at stake at the Premier12.
The U.S. lost to South Korea 5-1 on Monday but is now 1-2 with two games to play after Tuesday's win.
