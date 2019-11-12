Korea Gas remains in red in Q3
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Gas Corp. on Tuesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 216.8 billion won (US$ 186.4 million), staying in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 160 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 172.2 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 4.4 percent to 4.52 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
