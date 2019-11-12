(LEAD) KOGAS Q3 net losses narrow on increased sales from Myanmar
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with comments by company official; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp. said Tuesday its net losses narrowed in the third quarter from a year earlier on increased sales from its gas field in Myanmar.
Net losses for the three months ending in September narrowed to 216.7 billion won (US$186 million) from 283 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
The company's sales from its gas field in Myanmar to China have returned to normal levels after damaged facilities were fixed, which helped narrowed its net loss in the third quarter, a company official said.
The company has an 8.5-percent stake in the gas field in Myanmar.
Operating losses also narrowed to 159.9 billion won in the third quarter from 172.1 billion won a year ago. Sales, however, fell 4.4 percent to 4.52 trillion won.
From January to September, net profit fell 16.2 percent to 308.7 billion won from 368.5 billion won in the same period in 2018. Operating income climbed 13.3 percent on-year to 914.2 billion won on sales of 18.09 trillion won, a 2.5 percent on-year decline.
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
3
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
4
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry