Turkey begins anti-dumping probe into Korean-made hinges, brackets
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Turkey has launched an anti-dumping investigation into hinges and brackets imported from South Korea, Seoul's trade promotion agency said Tuesday.
The Turkish government started the review after finding that the prices of Korean-made products had dropped while their volume increased significantly in its domestic market since 2016, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
Turkey imported 24,440 tons of hinges and brackets worth US$146 million last year, down from 35,227 tons worth $148 million in 2016. During the two-year period, the price of hinges and brackets rose from $4.2 to $5.75 per kilogram.
In contrast, the price of Korean products dropped from $9.24 to $2.69 over the cited period. Turkey imported 402 tons of Korean-made hinges and brackets worth $3.7 million in 2016, but last year, the country saw 1,104 tons of Korean products worth $4.4 million brought into its market.
Turkey imposes a 2.7 percent tariff on such products, but countries that have signed a free trade agreement with Istanbul or come under trade preference programs such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) are exempted from the duty.
KOTRA said South Korean companies can submit their appeal against Turkey's decision by Nov. 29.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
5
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement