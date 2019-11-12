Samsung Bioepis tipped to post 1st profit this year: CEO
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. is expected to post the first profit in its history this year on the back of robust revenues from the European market, its chief said Tuesday.
"Three autoimmune biosimilar drugs sold on the European market have recorded 650 billion won (US$540 million) in sales between the first and third quarters," Samsung Bioepis CEO Christopher Hansung Ko told reporters in Seoul. "We expect to swing to the black for the first time in eight years since the foundation of the company."
Samsung Bioepis, established in 2012, currently has a total of three biosimilars approved and marketed across Europe -- Benepali, Imraldi and Flixabi.
The chief also said the company is expected to post record-high sales and operating income this year. "We are expecting 1 trillion won in sales this year," Ko said.
The CEO also attributed increased sales to massive investments from Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate.
Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics -- a biopharmaceutical unit of Samsung Group -- and its U.S. partner Biogen.
"Samsung Group has constantly invested into the firm despite knowing that we would post a deficit," Ko said.
Ko said the firm will further strive to win approvals for other biosimilars from the European and U.S. health authorities.
In July, Samsung Bioepis submitted an approval to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the sale of SB8. It plans to seek approval for SB11 next year.
The chief said it will also continue to cooperate with its European and U.S. partners who are responsible for marketing and sales in the respective markets.
Earlier this month, Samsung Bioepis entered into a new commercialization agreement worth $370 million with Biogen.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
5
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement