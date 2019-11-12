McDonald's reaches settlement with 'hamburger disease' victim
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- McDonald's Korea said Tuesday it has reached a settlement with a girl suffering from so-called "hamburger disease" to pay medical bills for her treatment, in an apparent effort to ease negative public sentiment over the U.S. fast food chain.
A mother filed a complaint against the Korean arm of McDonald's in July 2017, claiming her four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) after eating an undercooked hamburger patty purchased from the chain in September 2016.
HUS, a rare disease that causes severe damage to the kidney and other organs, is nicknamed "hamburger disease" because the particular strain of E. coli that causes the infection can be found in undercooked red meat.
McDonald's denied any links between the hamburger and the child's illness, and prosecutors did not press charges against the U.S. company following an investigation that lasted months, citing a lack of evidence.
However, McDonald's image was tarnished by the case, having posted declining sales since 2017, with civic groups calling for a boycott of the U.S. chain over safety concerns
McDonald's expressed regret over the suffering experienced by the girl and her family over the past two years, saying it will pay all her medical bills so far, as well as future expenses for her treatment.
"The two sides agreed to focus on the child's treatment, without involving a third party or organization," McDonald's Seoul office said in a release. "The two sides agreed not to debate the issue any more."
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
5
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement