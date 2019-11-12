KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 15,100 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 40,550 DN 1,000
HankookShellOil 335,000 UP 1,000
AmoreG 81,300 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 125,500 UP 2,000
CJ 93,900 UP 4,100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13700 0
KiaMtr 43,700 UP 750
SKNetworks 5,960 UP 40
ORION Holdings 17,350 DN 50
KISWire 22,100 UP 100
LotteFood 451,000 UP 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,640 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 93,800 DN 200
KCC 233,000 UP 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 44,300 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 235,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,300 DN 350
Kogas 40,550 DN 100
DB HiTek 17,600 UP 550
Youngpoong 618,000 DN 1,000
Hanwha 24,950 UP 400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,900 UP 400
ShinhanGroup 43,600 UP 250
HITEJINRO 29,400 DN 200
Yuhan 217,000 DN 1,000
SLCORP 21,100 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 2,000
DOOSAN 74,500 DN 1,600
DaelimInd 93,200 UP 700
BoryungPharm 15,050 0
L&L 13,300 DN 200
NamyangDairy 475,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,550 UP 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,450 DN 50
Shinsegae 259,500 UP 5,500
Nongshim 248,500 UP 2,500
SGBC 38,550 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 UP 200
Hyosung 81,100 DN 200
