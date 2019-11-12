KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 36,200 DN 600
AK Holdings 34,850 UP 1,050
Binggrae 56,700 DN 400
GCH Corp 20,900 DN 100
LotteChilsung 134,000 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,114,000 UP 19,000
SsangyongCement 5,780 DN 40
KAL 26,450 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,450 UP 60
LG Corp. 72,900 UP 1,100
SsangyongMtr 2,385 DN 15
JWPHARMA 30,100 DN 500
LGInt 15,800 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,090 UP 50
SBC 16,750 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 28,200 UP 100
TONGYANG 1,465 DN 10
Daesang 22,900 UP 600
HDC HOLDINGS 12,400 UP 850
Donga Socio Holdings 87,500 UP 300
SK hynix 83,200 UP 1,900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,400 UP 150
POSCO 223,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 96,600 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 198,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,100 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,275 UP 95
DB INSURANCE 55,100 DN 100
SamsungElec 52,600 UP 1,000
NHIS 12,550 0
SK Discovery 23,550 UP 50
LS 49,250 DN 500
GC Corp 123,000 UP 500
GS E&C 32,400 UP 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 120,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,300 DN 150
SKC 45,400 DN 1,750
GS Retail 40,350 DN 350
