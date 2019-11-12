KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 579,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 22,300 0
DaeduckElec 10,450 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 4,395 DN 25
HtlShilla 82,000 DN 200
Hanmi Science 40,950 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 111,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 63,000 DN 200
KSOE 119,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 17,200 UP 400
OCI 64,100 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,000 UP 50
KorZinc 433,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,120 UP 40
SYC 49,450 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 42,550 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 34,250 UP 200
S-Oil 99,300 0
LG Innotek 120,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 UP 3,100
KumhoPetrochem 74,300 DN 600
Mobis 244,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,700 UP 1,450
S-1 95,600 DN 700
Hanchem 93,800 UP 2,200
DWS 31,800 UP 250
UNID 46,500 UP 100
KEPCO 27,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 500
SKTelecom 244,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 46,900 UP 650
HyundaiElev 75,300 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,800 UP 600
Hanon Systems 11,450 0
SK 269,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 6,230 UP 10
GKL 21,550 UP 100
Handsome 33,650 UP 900
WJ COWAY 92,900 UP 900
(MORE)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
5
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement