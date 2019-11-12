Ottogi 579,000 DN 2,000

IlyangPharm 22,300 0

DaeduckElec 10,450 UP 150

MERITZ SECU 4,395 DN 25

HtlShilla 82,000 DN 200

Hanmi Science 40,950 DN 250

SamsungElecMech 111,000 UP 1,500

Hanssem 63,000 DN 200

KSOE 119,000 UP 1,000

Hanwha Chem 17,200 UP 400

OCI 64,100 DN 500

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,000 UP 50

KorZinc 433,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,120 UP 40

SYC 49,450 DN 150

HyundaiMipoDock 42,550 DN 50

IS DONGSEO 34,250 UP 200

S-Oil 99,300 0

LG Innotek 120,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,500 UP 500

HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 UP 3,100

KumhoPetrochem 74,300 DN 600

Mobis 244,500 UP 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,700 UP 1,450

S-1 95,600 DN 700

Hanchem 93,800 UP 2,200

DWS 31,800 UP 250

UNID 46,500 UP 100

KEPCO 27,400 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 500

SKTelecom 244,500 UP 2,000

S&T MOTIV 46,900 UP 650

HyundaiElev 75,300 DN 800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,800 UP 600

Hanon Systems 11,450 0

SK 269,000 DN 1,000

DAEKYO 6,230 UP 10

GKL 21,550 UP 100

Handsome 33,650 UP 900

WJ COWAY 92,900 UP 900

(MORE)