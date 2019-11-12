Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 November 12, 2019

Ottogi 579,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 22,300 0
DaeduckElec 10,450 UP 150
MERITZ SECU 4,395 DN 25
HtlShilla 82,000 DN 200
Hanmi Science 40,950 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 111,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 63,000 DN 200
KSOE 119,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha Chem 17,200 UP 400
OCI 64,100 DN 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,000 UP 50
KorZinc 433,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,120 UP 40
SYC 49,450 DN 150
HyundaiMipoDock 42,550 DN 50
IS DONGSEO 34,250 UP 200
S-Oil 99,300 0
LG Innotek 120,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 226,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 UP 3,100
KumhoPetrochem 74,300 DN 600
Mobis 244,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,700 UP 1,450
S-1 95,600 DN 700
Hanchem 93,800 UP 2,200
DWS 31,800 UP 250
UNID 46,500 UP 100
KEPCO 27,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 500
SKTelecom 244,500 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 46,900 UP 650
HyundaiElev 75,300 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,800 UP 600
Hanon Systems 11,450 0
SK 269,000 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 6,230 UP 10
GKL 21,550 UP 100
Handsome 33,650 UP 900
WJ COWAY 92,900 UP 900
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!