KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 133,500 DN 500
IBK 12,300 UP 50
KorElecTerm 45,450 UP 1,350
NamhaeChem 8,540 DN 160
DONGSUH 17,600 0
BGF 5,870 DN 40
SamsungEng 18,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 0
PanOcean 4,505 UP 25
SAMSUNG CARD 37,150 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 24,450 DN 200
KT 27,400 UP 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208000 DN500
LG Uplus 13,950 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 100
KT&G 100,500 UP 700
DHICO 5,790 DN 40
LG Display 14,550 UP 250
Kangwonland 31,300 UP 300
NAVER 162,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 153,500 DN 500
NCsoft 534,000 UP 12,000
DSME 29,150 UP 150
DSINFRA 5,710 DN 30
DWEC 4,710 UP 5
Donga ST 101,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,250 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 256,000 UP 18,000
DongwonF&B 218,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO KPS 33,500 DN 200
LGH&H 1,227,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 317,500 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 20,250 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,900 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,400 UP 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,200 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 69,000 DN 300
Celltrion 185,500 DN 500
Huchems 22,500 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 139,500 DN 1,500
