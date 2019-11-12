LOTTE SHOPPING 133,500 DN 500

IBK 12,300 UP 50

KorElecTerm 45,450 UP 1,350

NamhaeChem 8,540 DN 160

DONGSUH 17,600 0

BGF 5,870 DN 40

SamsungEng 18,700 DN 300

SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 0

PanOcean 4,505 UP 25

SAMSUNG CARD 37,150 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 24,450 DN 200

KT 27,400 UP 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208000 DN500

LG Uplus 13,950 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 100

KT&G 100,500 UP 700

DHICO 5,790 DN 40

LG Display 14,550 UP 250

Kangwonland 31,300 UP 300

NAVER 162,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 153,500 DN 500

NCsoft 534,000 UP 12,000

DSME 29,150 UP 150

DSINFRA 5,710 DN 30

DWEC 4,710 UP 5

Donga ST 101,000 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,250 UP 250

CJ CheilJedang 256,000 UP 18,000

DongwonF&B 218,500 UP 3,500

KEPCO KPS 33,500 DN 200

LGH&H 1,227,000 UP 11,000

LGCHEM 317,500 UP 500

KEPCO E&C 20,250 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,900 UP 400

HALLA HOLDINGS 43,400 UP 850

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,200 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 69,000 DN 300

Celltrion 185,500 DN 500

Huchems 22,500 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 139,500 DN 1,500

(MORE)