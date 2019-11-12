Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap signs deal to serve as host news agency for upcoming ASEAN summit

16:18 November 12, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, will serve as host news agency for the summits with Southeast Asian nations to be held in Busan.

Under an agreement signed Tuesday with the state-run Korean Culture and Information Service, Yonhap will provide comprehensive news and information on the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, slated for Nov. 25-26 in the southern port city.

ASEAN, the acronym of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a group 10 nations, including Indonesia and Vietnam.

Also, Yonhap will cover the inaugural Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit scheduled to take place at the same venue on Nov. 27 involving five nations: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The news coverage will be available in Korean as well as English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French and Arabic, along with photos, videos and graphics.

Yonhap will dispatch a special reporting team of 60 writers, photographers and multimedia content producers devoted to extensive coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, about 1,900 reporters from local and foreign media have registered to cover the ASEAN-Korea summit meeting, according to the Korean Culture & Information Service.

The international media center at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, known as BEXCO will open for the journalists from around the globe to help them deliver news updates and information.

Lee Sung-han (L), editor in chief of Yonhap News Agency, and Kim Tae-hoon (R), director of the Korean Culture and Information Service, pose for a photo after signing an agreement on the host news agency for the 2019 ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit at the Seoul Press Center in Seoul on Nov. 12, 2019. (Yonhap)

