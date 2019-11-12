Yonhap signs deal to serve as host news agency for upcoming ASEAN summit
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key newswire, will serve as host news agency for the summits with Southeast Asian nations to be held in Busan.
Under an agreement signed Tuesday with the state-run Korean Culture and Information Service, Yonhap will provide comprehensive news and information on the ASEAN-Republic of Korea Commemorative Summit, slated for Nov. 25-26 in the southern port city.
ASEAN, the acronym of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is a group 10 nations, including Indonesia and Vietnam.
Also, Yonhap will cover the inaugural Mekong-Republic of Korea Summit scheduled to take place at the same venue on Nov. 27 involving five nations: Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.
The news coverage will be available in Korean as well as English, Chinese, Japanese, Spanish, French and Arabic, along with photos, videos and graphics.
Yonhap will dispatch a special reporting team of 60 writers, photographers and multimedia content producers devoted to extensive coverage of the event.
Meanwhile, about 1,900 reporters from local and foreign media have registered to cover the ASEAN-Korea summit meeting, according to the Korean Culture & Information Service.
The international media center at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center, known as BEXCO will open for the journalists from around the globe to help them deliver news updates and information.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
(LEAD) One more body retreived at East Sea chopper crash site
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
5
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
3
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry
-
4
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
5
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement