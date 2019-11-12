U.S. military chief voices hope for resolution on Seoul-Tokyo intel-sharing pact
SEOUL, Nov. 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley expressed hope Tuesday for a resolution of the issue of a soon-to-expire military intelligence sharing pact between South Korea and Japan, a news report said.
Milley, who was in Tokyo as part of a trip to the Indo-Pacific region, made the remarks following a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's Kyodo News reported. Milley is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Wednesday from Japan.
Milley said he and Abe discussed the issue of General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, "a little bit." The agreement is set to expire on Nov. 23, Kyodo reported.
"It'll be a point in discussion there (in South Korea). So we want to try to resolve that issue before it expires," Milley was quoted as saying.
In Seoul, Milley is scheduled to meet with South Korea's JCS Chairman Gen. Park Han-ki on Thursday for the 44th Military Committee Meeting (MCM), annual talks between the JCS chairmen of the two countries.
Asked if he is optimistic about finding a solution to the GSOMIA issue, Milley said, "We'll find out, we'll see."
In August, Seoul announced its decision to end the bilateral military information-sharing pact following Japan's export curbs on Seoul citing security concerns, which is seen as political retaliation for last year's Korean Supreme Court rulings against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
The U.S. has since called on Seoul to reconsider the decision, but Seoul has maintained that any reconsideration would be possible only when Japan first changes its course.
The military information-sharing pact is seen as a key mechanism of trilateral cooperation between the U.S. and its two Asian allies in the face of security threats posed by North Korea and an assertive China that has deepened defense ties with Russia.
Embarking on his trip, Milley on Sunday echoed the standard U.S. view by saying, "It is clearly in China's interests and North Korea's interests to separate South Korea from Japan and the United States. It is in our interests to keep all three of us very closely aligned," according to the Pentagon.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
3
U.S. envoy for N.K. travels to Moscow to discuss denuclearization efforts
-
4
S. Korea announces first female two-star general
-
5
N. Korea's harvest estimated to come below average, aggravate food shortages: report
-
1
BTS becomes 1st K-pop act to spend 1 year on Billboard 200
-
2
(5th LD) Senior U.S. diplomat calls recent Moon-Abe meeting 'encouraging' sign
-
3
(2nd LD) Allies working on 'contingency plans' over N. Korea's year-end deadline ultimatum: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to meet Seoul officials amid looming GSOMIA expiry
-
5
(LEAD) (Premier12) Bottom third of lineup leads S. Korean offense vs. Australia
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches new naval frigate on 74th anniversary of Navy foundation
-
2
U.S. JCS chairman addresses questions about troop presence in S. Korea, Japan
-
3
S. Korea to launch new naval frigate
-
4
N. Korea demands U.S. implement Singapore summit agreement
-
5
S. Korea not considering delaying GSOMIA termination: defense ministry